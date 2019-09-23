DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Barry Gordy — the Motown mogul who launched the careers of numerous stars like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson — has announced his retirement.
It’s reported the Detroit native said he had “come full circle” at a 60th anniversary event for Motown Records on Sunday.
He also said he has “dreamed about it, talked about it, threatened it” for years.
Gordy, 89, built Motown Records into a hit-making music, film and television empire that shattered racial barriers and introduced the world at large to the sounds of R&B, soul and funk.
He sold the record label in 1988, but remained active, developing a musical and staying involved with the Motown Museum’s $50 million expansion campaign.
Director Lee Daniels also presented Gordy with the Motown Legacy honor.
