OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan health officials have confirmed a skunk was found with rabies in Oakland County.
It was reported in a dead skunk removed from Southfield north of 10 Mile Road, south of Lincoln Road between Southfield and Greenfield Roads.
Multiple dead skunks were also found in this area but were not tested for rabies according to reports.
“Avoid stray, wild, and dead animals to protect yourself against rabies,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “Rabies is present in our communities. People and their pets need to be careful and avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals.”
If a wild animal is found behaving strangely, call local animal control for assistance.
To report an animal bite, call the Health Division at 248-858-1286.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.