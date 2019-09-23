A fertility mix-up became a living nightmare when a clinic’s mistakes resulted in multiple women being implanted with the wrong embryos and giving birth to other couples’ babies.
Today, Dr. Oz goes behind the headlines and speaks to one of the couples affected by this error. In this daytime exclusive, they open up about their IVF journey and having to fight for custody of their son, who was born to another woman.
Plus, we have the latest updates on the case against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of harassment or assault by over 100 women. In an exclusive interview, one of Weinstein’s accusers, Dominique Huett, speaks out about the delay in the trial and her hopes for the future. And, Dr. Oz reveals never-before-seen footage of Harvey Weinstein’s car from an accident days before his scheduled court appearance.
