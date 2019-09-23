The 12th Annual DIY Street Fair was held this past weekend, showcasing local music, art vendors, and food scattered around downtown Ferndale. The event ran all weekend long, and with free entry, visitors had no shortage of entertainment to kick off the fall season. Focused around the marketplace of local art and handcrafted goods, DIY also featured performances by The Gories, The High Strung, and JR JR.
Re-live the excitement of DIY Street Fair in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
Thank you to everyone who came out to @diystreetfair !! Another fabulous year in the books. Saw so many friends, old and new, had a tiny monsoon and some serious end of summer heat. Petted dogs galore and gave MANY sweaty hugs. If you purchased something, or just popped by to say hello, I APPRECIATE YOU!! Thank you for the love. You all help make this my favourite fair of the year! Special shout out to my husband @cody_james_lockwood for being the best booth babe EVER, Krista from the DIY team for going above and beyond every year for the artists involved, @jamiedauter and @mike_dauter for opening their home to us, and our friends Day and Jesse of @thingsfromdetroit for helping us load out, tetris the heck out of our van before the rain came, and swooping up new pieces for their shop. Thank you, Thank you!! Now, we rest. Don't call, text or stop by for 24 hours, hahaha!! But seriously….👽💜😴 . . . #audraoliviasattic #diystreetfair #ferndale #love #appreciationpost #thankyou #weirdo #madeinmichigan #femaleartist #artistsoninstagram #sappy #sleepy
Just chillin’ at the Ferndale DIY street fair. Of course, I had to stop and get my fave @shredderz_food_truck 😄 When you see the truck, don’t think about getting something – get it! #nofoodieregrets Chorizo burrito and veggie shredder #ftw! 😄 #edibleferndale #detroitfoodie #michiganfoodie #shredordie
