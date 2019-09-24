TEMPERANCE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An alligator was rescued from a southeastern Michigan school pond and is now doing well in its new digs at a zoo.
The male American alligator — originally believed to be a caiman — named “Renegade” was captured on Friday from a pond on the Bedford junior high/high school campus in Temperance. It was discovered the day before in the pond used for academic study.
It’s about 3 feet long, believed to be around 3-years-old and was likely an illegal pet that escaped or was released.
Zoo officials tell local news, Renegade will spend the fall and winter inside a heated barn and move into a new enclosure in the spring.
