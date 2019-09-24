CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On Tuesday a Canton woman celebrated her 104th birthday.
Virginia Bett says she simply takes each day as it comes and looks forward to taking on the next day when it arrives.
Bett is a former teacher and artist by hobby.
The Des Moines, Iowa native was celebrated by staff and residents of Waltonwood Cherry Hill.
She and her husband, Virgil, who was an economist, had two sons. The family enjoyed traveling to different parts of the world, including Central America and South America.
When asked what advice she would want her grandchildren and today’s generation to follow, and her response came as no surprise: “The world is large. Get out and experience it,” she said. “We are never too old to have new experiences.”
