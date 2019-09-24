Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – In the summer of 2009, The Price Is Right held its first-ever nationwide contestant search, including an event here in the Detroit area. Now ten years later, The Price Is Right is still generating excitement with local events occurring in select cities across the country, including this one that took place at Greektown Casino-Hotel.

“Having the Price is Right contestant search here is a fantastic opportunity,” explains Steve Mullins, Senior Marketing Manager for Greektown Casino-Hotel. Not only to highlight the property but also to attract people to the neighborhood that might not normally come down here.”

The Price Is Right – hosted by Drew Carey – is the longest-running game show in Television history, and will be entering its 48th season this fall on CBS. Applicants got 30 seconds to explain why they wanted to be on The Price Is Right.

“The Price is Right is an iconic brand, it’s gaming-centric which fits our model perfectly,” continues Mullins. “We thought it was a perfect marriage, and when we came up with the idea we couldnt’ wait to execute it with CBS 62.”

Two people from this event will be selected to fly to Los Angeles to attend a recording of the game show in the studio audience. One of those two people will hear their name called and receive a guaranteed spot on Contestants’ Row.

One woman named Lorraine, had written a little poem for the occasion: “Pick me, pick me, I do say. I just want to come and play. Hearing the words ‘Come on Down’, makes my heart just pound, pound, pound. My bag is packed, I’m ready to go. Because you have the greatest show!”

Adds Mullins, “our guests and our players here get to experience that excitement and that build…you couldn’t ask for a better day.”

