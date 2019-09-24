



– September is National Suicide Prevention Month and in its honor, local nonprofit The Yunion — in association with TBOP Media — has partnered with an Emmy Award-Winning producer to release a suicide prevention film.

Hope 911 — a film by screenwriter Connell Brown Jr. — explores the traumas and tragedies that place adolescents and teens at risk of suicide.

The film will premiere 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Marygrove College Theater.

“Hope 911 sheds necessary light on the challenges that teens face in today’s society while showing a compelling account of heroism, despair, faith and hope,” stated Emmy Award-Winning Producer Timashion Jones. “When The Yunion approached me about this project, I was excited to be able to both educate and entertain”.

Following the premiere, guests can enjoy an engaging panel with The Yunion, Jones and leading mental health professionals from organizations like Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority and Wayne State School of Social Work, discussing the latest trends related to suicide risk amongst adolescents and teens.

In addition to the film, The Yunion has also launched #HopeIsOnTheWay, a social media campaign meant to create a safe space for people to share their stories of hope and recovery, demonstrating that hope and healing can be found in the midst of suicidal thoughts and tragedies.

“Our goal is not just to create a film but a movement that can strike the hearts of people in our community and across the nation,” says Nicole Wilson, executive director of The Yunion.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit here.

