ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 44-year-old man who was injured while breaking into a Rochester Hills home tried to kill a 90-year-old man who lived there before collapsing and dying.
It happened Monday morning where the 44-year-old who broke into the condominium told the man living there that he “wanted to see someone die before he killed himself.”
He allegedly beat the older man with furniture, seriously injuring him.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said said Tuesday the older man pretended to be dead and the younger man eventually died of wounds from breaking into the home.
Deputies responded when a neighbor saw a broken window at the condo and what looked like blood on a door. They found blood throughout the home. The older man was hospitalized.
