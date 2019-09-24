DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — In the U.S. and Canada, Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles.
Nissan says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
The recall is to fix a problem with the backup camera displays covering the 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.
Also included from the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L.
The company says in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn’t visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21. The company says the repair will take less than a half hour.
