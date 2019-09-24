Comments
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The body of a missing Grosse Ile woman was found in the Detroit River Monday according to police.
Grosse Ile police officers said the body was of 51-year-old Christine Chiles who had been reportedly missing since Saturday.
Chiles was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday leaving her Grosse Ile home.
Chiles’ body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy which was scheduled for Tuesday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
