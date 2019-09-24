Filed Under:Detroit river, Grosse Ile, Michigan, missing, woman

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The body of a missing Grosse Ile woman was found in the Detroit River Monday according to police.

Grosse Ile police officers said the body was of 51-year-old Christine Chiles who had been reportedly missing since Saturday.

Chiles was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday leaving her Grosse Ile home.

Chiles’ body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy which was scheduled for Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments