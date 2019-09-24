Your Weather Today In Detroit
You can leave your umbrella at home through Wednesday, but rainfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Thursday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 83 percent, with rain likely through Saturday.
The next few days will also see warm temperatures, expected to last through Monday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 80 degrees on Monday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy through Wednesday and partly cloudy on Sunday. Winds should reach a modest high of 18 mph on Wednesday, and continue to be in the teens through Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
