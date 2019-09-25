DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — After spending three years in prison in China for his involvement in a bar fight, a former college football player returned home to Detroit Wednesday.
Wendell Brown, who played at Ball State University in Indiana, says he has a newfound appreciation for the word freedom since returning home.
Brown was teaching English and American football in southwest China when he was arrested in September 2016 and charged with intentional assault. He denied hitting a man and said he was defending himself after being attacked.
He was sentenced to four years in prison. His sentence was reduced to three years by a Chinese court.
He told local media arriving back in Detroit on Wednesday that people don’t really understand the meaning of freedom until they lose it.
Former Ball State linebacker Wendell Brown returning home after spending three years in a Chinese prison. pic.twitter.com/vIJiloirBW
— Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) September 25, 2019
