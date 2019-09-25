Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A recently released study examined the most popular Halloween candy in every state.
So what’s Michigan’s favorite candy?
It’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Don’t have time to read the full study? Here’s what you need to know:
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular candy in 12 states including Michigan.
- Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts, and Gummy Worms are the least popular.
- People with children spend on average $35.01 on Halloween candy, $10 more than the national average.
- 48% of Americans support moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October.
- The ideal hours for trick-or-treating are between 6-9p.m, and children age out of the trick-or-treating tradition at age 15.
