(CBS DETROIT) – In celebration of Hungry Howie’s 10-year Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, the flavored crust pizza company has partnered with Henry Ford Health System to provide uninsured Detroit women with complimentary mammograms.
Love, Hope & Pizza dedicated to raising funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. A mammogram is important for early detection, and can significantly improve chances of survival.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on 30300 Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights.
Complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided, as well as a tour of Henry Ford’s brand new state-of-the-art mobile mammography unit.
The unit will not be operational yet, attendees can be pre-screened and pre-registered during this event for their free mammogram once the unit is up and running in November.
Since launching the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign in 2009, Hungry Howie’s has raised more than $2.5 million to support survivors and those currently battling breast cancer by donating a portion of sales from its iconic Flavored Crust® pizzas. In honor of their tenth year, Hungry Howie’s is offering their fans a medium 1-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price.
