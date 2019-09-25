(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville police is warning the public of a possible charity scam.
Three incidents have taken place over the past few weeks with businesses on Gratiot Avenue between 12 Mile and Common Roads.
Police say an individual is soliciting donations as “Detroit Reads Kids” charity and is said to be a black man approximately 60-years-old with a thin build.
It’s reported the individual enters businesses and asks for a manager by name. He then proceeds to tell the manager that a donation has been approved by another manager, who is not at the location. He also shows literature indicating that other businesses have made donations, according to police.
The man presents himself in a professional manner during the interactions and police say during one incident a $40 donation was made and the individual provided a receipt to the business. It was later discovered that there had been no donation approved by the manager who was not at the location.
Police have released a YouTube video with the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dzierzawski at 586-447-4492.
