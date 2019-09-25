Comments
MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – You can get a special view of the fall colors in the Mitten at a discounted rate at Camp Dearborn located at 1700 General Motors Road in Milford.
Patrons can experience the thrill of the 1400-foot Zip Line — which takes riders from a six-story tower at Elm Circle over the swimming lake and down to the main beach — for only $10 per ride.
Riders must be at least 8-years-old and weigh between 75 to 275 pounds. Prior to the ride, patrons must also sign a waiver and have their picture taken.
A short golf cart ride brings them back to Elm Circle. Beginning Oct. 5, rides are available Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 27.
