Detroit has no rain in the forecast through Thursday, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Friday’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 86 percent, with rain possible through Saturday.
The next few days will also see warm temperatures, forecast to persist through Tuesday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 80 degrees on Monday.
Skies will be cloudy today and partly cloudy on Thursday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 16 mph today, but will calm beginning on Saturday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.