Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Test results have confirmed two Mexican gray wolf pups at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek have died from the deadly mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis or EEE.
(CBS DETROIT) – Test results have confirmed two Mexican gray wolf pups at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek have died from the deadly mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis or EEE.
The pups died in early September.
“EEE is very, very rare in canines,” zoo officials said. “The zoo animals that are susceptible to EEE (zebras, Przewalski’s horses and ostriches) are vaccinated annually against EEE but there is no approved vaccine for canines.”
Zoo officials said that the pups were part of a litter born to a breeding pair of Mexican gray wolves on June 14 at the zoo. The surviving wolf pup and both parents appear healthy and are being monitored closely by the veterinarian and animal care staff.
Fore more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.