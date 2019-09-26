AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 37-year-old Flat Rock man was pulled over by an Auburn Hills officer for a traffic stop and later discovered the man was impersonating police.
It happened Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Police say he has driving a 2012 Dodge Charger with tinted windows, LED lights in the windows, a laptop computer mounted in the center console, loss prevention badge, BB gun, bullet proof style vest with police patches on it and OC/pepper spray.
“On the front of the vest there was a patch which states, “Michigan Police Attorney General”. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and it was seized by the Auburn Hills Police Department. Further inspection of the vehicle determined that it had 360 degree red and blue lights and a functioning siren on the vehicle,” police stated on Facebook.
The driver did not have a driver’s license on his person and it was ultimately determined that the driver had a suspended license and numerous traffic related warrants for his arrest. The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license.
Officers said they are sharing the information to determine if anyone has had any encounters with him on the road.
Anyone who has any information related to the person or vehicle is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.