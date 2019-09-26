Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Kanye West’s Sunday Service concert series is coming to Detroit Friday.
(CBS DETROIT) – Kanye West’s Sunday Service concert series is coming to Detroit Friday.
It will be held at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater at noon.
Tickets are free and can be claimed here and on a first come first served basis.
It was reported concert goers could get tickets online Thursday morning. If you don’t have a free ticket, you can’t get in.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater Administration Office voice mail says tickets will be “available online through Ticketmaster at noon today.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.