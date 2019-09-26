Comments
On today’s True Crime, Dr. Oz investigates a 19th-century mansion that holds the secrets to a grisly mob murder. Medium Anna Raimondi goes inside the home, which has been on and off the real estate market for years, to investigate paranormal activity and help unravel its murderous past.
Then, Dr. Oz speaks to the home’s current caretakers about the restless spirits they believe are refusing to leave the property.
Plus, Keith Raniere’s ex-girlfriend and NXIVM whistleblower, Toni Natalie speaks out on why the cult leader’s conviction may not be the end of the threat.
