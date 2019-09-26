Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A recent report analyzed where Michigan residents are least likely to get robbed.
West Bloomfield topped the report.
U.S. is experiencing the lowest robbery rate in 20 years, according to the study.
Safety experts at Frontpoint analyzed FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data to create list of each state’s city with the fewest robberies.
West Bloomfield Township has the lowest robbery rate in Michigan, with 1 in the last reported year. That’s 0.15 robberies per 10,000 people.
To read the full report visit here.
