(CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville police department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery.

He is said to be a 30-year-old black man. 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin to medium build and facial hair on his chin.

Police said was wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark pants, black shoes and a gray ball cap with unknown writing on the front.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank located at 26000 Gratiot Ave.

Police said the man entered the bank twice.

The first time and stood in the lobby and didn’t approach any employees appearing to be talking on a cell phone.

After a few minutes, he walked out of the bank.

The second time he entered, police said he made his way to a teller verbally demanding for cash.

Police say the teller complied and gave the suspect cash and then he left the bank.

During his encounter with the teller, he appeared to be talking on the phone.

No one was injured during the incident and he didn’t display or threaten to use a weapon.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Dzierzawski at 586-447-4492

