(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, bridge work will require lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
Scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and ending at 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, the right lane of westbound I-94 will be closed from Cass Avenue to Trumbull Street.
Beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at noon on Saturday, the right and center lanes of eastbound I-94 will be closed from Wyoming to Livernois avenues. Then, from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, the right and center lanes of westbound I-94 will be closed from West Grand Boulevard to Livernois Avenue. The lane closures are needed to allow for paving and to install a traffic shift to continue structure repair on the railroad bridge located just east of Livernois Avenue.
Due to the upcoming traffic shift, the Livernois Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed until Sunday, Dec. 1. Ramp traffic will be detoured to Warren Avenue then West Grand Boulevard back to eastbound I-94. In case of rain on Saturday, the work will be rescheduled to Sunday.
