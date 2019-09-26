You can leave your umbrella at home through Friday, but light rainfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Saturday’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of rain at 90 percent, while the most rainfall is expected on Tuesday at 0.77 inches.
The next few days will also see warm temperatures, forecast to persist through Wednesday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 84 degrees on Monday.
Skies will be cloudy today and mostly cloudy on Friday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 15 mph on Friday but will ease off a bit beginning on Saturday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.