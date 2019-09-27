Comments
We all search for answers when we lose the people closest to us, but could you be missing the signs your loved ones are sending from the other side?
Today, Dr. Oz is joined by medium and grief counselor, Laura Lynne Jackson, who discusses how easy it is to unintentionally ignore the messages and, in some cases, warnings from those who have crossed over. We talk to people who believe they have experienced this connection and Laura reveals three ways to unlock these signs so you won’t miss them again.
Plus, a wife who says she’s losing sleep from her husband’s snoring and brings him to Health Court for a “sleep divorce”. Her husband says she’s exaggerating and her medical Google diagnosis of sleep apnea is wrong. How will Dr. Oz rule?
