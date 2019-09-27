Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Eastern Michigan University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Rob Murphy talks to MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in an exclusive conversation about his upcoming autobiography “Deep” which details his riveting life story overcoming adversity and becoming an inspirational coach and community leader.
Murphy, who spent four years writing his autobiography, hopes it will inspire young people from challenging backgrounds to know better times are ahead. He talks about the coaches and people who helped him. And he discusses his mission of guiding student athletes and giving back to young people in his hometown of Detroit. He created the Rob Murphy Foundation to help young Detroiters from challenging backgrounds.
“Deep: the Life of Rob Murphy” will be available starting Oct. 11 at : robmurphyfoundation.org
Then, the high powered round table of Gina Coleman, Senior Vice President, Client & Community Relations Director of PNC Financial Services, Michele Hodges, President & CEO of the Belle Isle Conservancy, and Evette Griffie, Chief of Staff, Customer Service at DTE Energy appear with Cain to talk about helping efforts to help Belle Isle.
Coleman and Griffie are serving as Co-Chairs of the upcoming Polish the Jewel Legacy Luncheon held Oct. 10 to raise funds for Belle Isle. The event – which has been held since 2005—attracts hundreds of people — mostly women—who wear their Sunday finest hat at the luncheon which is attended by many community leaders. (For more: belleisleconservancy.org/ptj
The trio discusses the importance of Belle Isle and its unique imprint on the region.
