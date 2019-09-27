DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Poverty in Detroit has dropped for the third straight year according to new U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
The U.S Census Bureau report on poverty level in Detroit:
2015 – 39.8 percent
2016 – 35.7 percent
2017 – 34.5 percent
2018 – 33.4 percent
The city says Detroit household income grew 20 percent in three years.
The report also showed that the total number of Detroiters living below the poverty level decreased from 265,000 in 2015 to 220,000 in 2018, reflecting 45,000 residents moving out of poverty in that time.
“Three straight years of progress is a good start,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “But if we can continue our success in bringing new jobs to Detroit and to train Detroiters to fill those jobs, our future is bright.”
To read the full report visit here.
