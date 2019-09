CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night in a Kraft Hockeyville preseason game.

Mantha opened the scoring in a power play with 4:32 left in the first period and added the winner 1:05 into the second period. Rasmussen scored both of his goals nearly two minutes apart later in the second.

Ryan O’Reilly tied it at 1 for St. Louis 43 seconds into the second period.

Kraft Hockeyville is a yearly event in which the NHL and Kraft bring an exhibition game to a non-NHL city in Canada and the United States. Earlier, Florida played Montreal in Renous, New Brunswick. The cities that host the games also receive funding designed to be used to improve and modernize rinks.

RANGERS 2, FLYERS 1, SO

At New York, Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in New York’s victory over Philadelphia.

Mika Zibanejad was the only skater on either team to score in the shootout, using a backhander to beat Carter Hart.

Lias Andersson scored in regulation for New York, and Travis Konecny connected for Philadelphia. Hart made 31 saves.

Prior to the game, Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said center Nolan Patrick has been diagnosed with a migraine disorder, and will not travel with the team to Europe, where they will play Swiss National League team Lausanne on Monday night in the preseason finale, before beginning the regular season Oct. 4 in Prague against the Chicago Blackhawks.

LIGHTNING 4, PANTHERS 2

At Sunrise, Florida, Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves to lead Tampa Bay past Florida.

Down 1-0 after a period, Tampa Bay scored four straight goals spanning 26:34 of the second and third. Cedric Paquette, Yanni Gourde, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots, and Owen Tippett and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers.

COYOTES 4, CANUCKS 2

At Vancouver, British Columbia, Victor Soderstrom and Barrett Hayton scored in a 24-second midway through the second period to give Arizona the lead over Vancouver.

Lane Pederson and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona, and Adin Hill made 17 saves. Michael Ferland and Zack MacEwen scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

WILD 2, STARS 1

At Dallas, Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves and Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker scored to help Minnesota beat Dallas.

Radek Faksa scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin stopped 21 shots.

OILERS 5, JETS 3

At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tomas Jurco and Ethan Bear each scored twice in Edmonton’s victory over Winnipeg.

Connor McDavid also scored, and Mike Smith stopped 18 shots for the Oilers. C.J. Suess, Tucker Poolman and Gabriel Bourque scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

SHARKS 4, FLAMES 1

In San Jose, Martin Jones made 24 saves to help San Jose beat Calgary.

Dylan Gambrell scored twice, and Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl added a goal apiece. The Sharks did all their scoring in the third period, and defenseman Brent Burns assisted on every goal.

Justin Kirkland scored for Calgary. Cam Talbot and Artyom Zagidulin split time in goal. Talbot stopped 24 shots in the first two periods. Zagidulin allowed all four San Jose goals on 10 shots.

