Kanye West’s Sunday Service took over Aretha Franklin Amphitheater this afternoon. Accompanied by local choir singers, he performed spiritual renditions of his own hits and works by other artists. With Kanye’s much anticipated album “Jesus Is King” seemingly being released at any point, tickets went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in minutes.
Re-live the excitement of Kanye West’s Sunday Service in these snaps from local attendees!
