Indiana (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 25 Michigan State (3-1, 1-0), Saturday at 3:40 p.m. EDT (BTN).

Line: Michigan State by 14.

 

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans leads his team on to the field before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 21, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

Series record: Michigan State leads 47-16-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner of the Indiana-Michigan State game receives the Old Brass Spittoon, which the Spartans won each of the past two years. In fact, Michigan State has won 17 of its last 20 matchups with the Hoosiers.

 

 

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 19: William Gholston #2 of the Michigan State Spartans holds the Old Brass Spittoon, given annually to the team who wins the MSU-Indiana game, after the victory against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2011 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Hoosiers 55-3. (Photo by Mark A. Cunningham/Getty Images)

 

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State’s pass rushers vs. a short-handed Indiana offensive line. The Hoosiers are without left tackle Coy Cronk, who is lost for the season because of a right leg injury. Michigan State defensive linemen Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams can cause all sorts of havoc.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

 

 

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 21: Peyton Ramsey #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers directs his team during the second quarter in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Indiana: QBs Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix Jr. Both have played this season, although Penix missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Coach Tom Allen expects this to be a game-time decision. Despite using two different starting QBs, Indiana is second in the Big Ten in passing offense.

 

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 21: Anthony Williams Jr. #34 of the Michigan State Spartans breaks away from Alex Miller #95 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 21, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan State defeated Northwestern 31-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

Michigan State: The Spartans have had their ups and downs offensively, but RB Elijah Collins has shown potential. The redshirt freshman has rushed for 357 yards in four games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan State celebrates Homecoming this weekend. The Spartans are 67-33-3 in Homecoming games. … The Hoosiers are 2-9 in their last 11 conference road games. … Indiana held Connecticut to 145 total yards last week, the fewest allowed by the Hoosiers since yielding 138 to Michigan State in 1991. … The Hoosiers have forced a turnover in 21 of their last 22 games and had an interception in 12 of their last 14 contests. … Brian Lewerke has 961 yards rushing for his career and can become the second QB in Michigan State history to throw for 6,000 and rush for 1,000. Drew Stanton was the first.

 

