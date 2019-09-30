SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Two new cases of rabies in skunks have been confirmed by Oakland County health officials.
Skunks found in Southfield and Troy tested positive for rabies.
Residents are urged to stay away from skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.
The confirmations follow a report last week that a skunk’s carcass also found in Southfield.
Rabies symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.
It can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.
Officials said a skunk was confirmed to have rabies in Rochester Hills in March.
