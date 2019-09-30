(CBS DETROIT) – The Auburn Hills Police department says pornography was playing on an I-75 digital billboard for at least 15 to 20 mins on Sept. 28.
Police say when they arrived they witnessed the video being displayed and were able to contact an emergency contact to have it turned off.
The department says they received reports from drivers around 11 p.m. of the billboard which is located on the east side of I-75, south of M-59 and displays a digital image facing both north and south.
Promoting pornography and/or promoting pornography for minors by disseminating any pornographic material, images, videos, etc. is a violation of an Auburn Hills local ordinance with a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-364-9460.
