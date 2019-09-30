DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — By participating with local places of worship and other nonprofits the city of Detroit is seeking to expand summer youth recreational activities next year.
The summer activity centers will serve children ages 6 to 14.
The organizations must provide facilities that can host up to 60 young people in groups of 20. Programming will include literacy, athletics, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Detroit plans to provide a center supervisor and up to four play leaders.
A one-time $20,000 grant for program-related capital improvements will be offered by the city once an organization has been approved for participation.
The city and its partners operate 19 recreation centers.
A dozen Summer Fun Centers also are operated through a partnership with the Detroit Public Schools district.
