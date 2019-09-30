Comments
Earlier this month, Dog the Bounty Hunter sat down with Dr. Oz and opened up like never before about the devastating loss of his wife, Beth. So, when news broke that Dog was admitted into the hospital for a heart emergency and, against medical advice, checked himself out, Dr. Oz knew he had to intervene.
Today, Dr. Oz flies to Colorado to visit Dog in his home and gives him the wakeup call he needs. In this emotional house call, Dr. Oz voices his concern about the ticking time bomb that is Dog’s health, and Dog admits he doesn’t want to die.
Plus, how one man who was bedridden for 11 years solved his own medical mystery and invented a surgery that saved his life.
