ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo welcomed a 3-year-old female gray wolf to the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness who will join the zoo’s 9-year-old male gray wolf Kaskapahtew.
3-year-old Renner arrived in September from the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, Minn., where she was born.
9-year-old Kaska has lived at the Zoo since 2015. His former mate Waziyata died in June.
The Detroit Zoological Society will kick off National Wolf Awareness Week with a special celebration at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Guests can learn fun facts about Kaska and Renner, participate in hands-on activities and discover what the DZS is doing to protect and conserve wolves and their wild habitats.
