LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Michigan health officials have delayed aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus.
The delay is due to weekend rainfall and depending on weather officials said there are plans to begin spraying for the mosquito-borne virus Monday night.
The spraying was set to begin Sunday to fight the eastern equine encephalitis virus.
EEE has killed three people and has been recorded across the southern half of the state.
Sunday night the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said weather had forced a postponement of those plans.
Officials announced Friday that Michigan and local health departments in 14 counties would conduct spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat the virus, which has been confirmed in humans or animals in the southern half of the state.
