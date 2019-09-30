Filed Under:crash, intoxicated driver, Police, roseville, St. Clair Shores

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A St. Clair Shores police officer has a possible concussion after being hit by a suspected intoxicated driver.

Police say the officer was blocking the right and center lane of westbound I-94 freeway at Little Mack for a crash when a 34-year-old man hit the officer’s parked car.

The 34-year-old man was listed in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say the officer was kept overnight at a local hospital for precaution.

