ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A St. Clair Shores police officer has a possible concussion after being hit by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Police say the officer was blocking the right and center lane of westbound I-94 freeway at Little Mack for a crash when a 34-year-old man hit the officer’s parked car.
The 34-year-old man was listed in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
Police say the officer was kept overnight at a local hospital for precaution.
