Detroit will experience light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Thursday’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 85 percent, with rain possible starting Wednesday.
The next few days will also see warm temperatures, due to last through Thursday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 89 degrees on Tuesday, then turn milder from Friday to Sunday.
Winds are forecast to climb as high as 22 mph on Thursday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 9 mph. Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday and mostly cloudy on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
