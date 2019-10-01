LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It looks like your typical listing until you take a closer look.
The online real estate listing for 809 N. Chestnut Street was photobomed by Ghostface on the two-story home’s porch.
Clicking through the images you’ll find Ghostface — which was made popular in the “Scream” films — wearing the famous mask with a buck knife.
Ghostface is pictured throughout the home carving a pumpkin in the kitchen, standing behind curtains and more.
The real estate agent and photographer say they did it to generate buzz for the listing.
It was built in 1911 in Lansing’s Old Forest Neighborhood with four bedrooms and one bathroom.
The home is 1,568 square feet and is listed at $105,000.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.