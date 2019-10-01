Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – In this first of three installments, Lisa Germani sits down with Raina Baker, Program Manager at the Motown Museum, who talks about the 60-year history of Motown and the Motown Museum’s future development plans.

“There is no one set definition for what Motown represents. If you ask a Detroiter from the East side or the West side, it may vary. If you asked someone that worked here (at Motown) or the artist that recorded here, it might vary still. What I can say is, that Motown represents soul, genius, and style. That’s the tag we like to use here.”

“When you listen to Motown, it’s evident that Barry Gordy was attempting to universalize the human experience. No matter where you’re from, you experience heartbreak, you experience disappointment and grief. Those things make us human.”

“What’s unique is the genres that have evolved to make the Motown sound. Gospel, R&B, Soul, Blues….that comprises it. The sense of rhythm, the horn section, everything is unique.”

“The museum was founded in 1985 by Berry Gordy’s eldest sister, and she just happened to be collecting memorabilia from tours and thought that she could use this space to tell our story.”

“Many of the artists, especially Smokey Robinson, will recall that they were making history and didn’t recognize it. So luckily, she kept all of that and was able to give a sense of pride to the Detroit community and the world.”

“We have purchased property behind us, and it’ not just going to be a cultural center, but a place of resources for this community.”

