Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Meet Royal Oak’s new K-9 officer.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Meet Royal Oak’s new K-9 officer.
His name is Conan and he is a Belgian malinois and German shepherd mix.
He was born in Hungary and is one and a half years old.
Conan replaces Ryker, a German Shepherd K-9 officer with seven years on the job. He just retired after a solid career of doing incredible feats for the Royal Oak Police Department (and even neighboring cities) like once sniffing out over a million dollars and 14 kilos of heroin in a single bust.
Officer Kevin Cavanagh will be his handler.
“The most important thing is we will start learning how to work together as a team,” Cavanagh said.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.