(CBS DETROIT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Novi Police department is showing its support by painting a vehicle pink.
The department is also raising funds for the Believe in Miracles Fund at Ascension Providence Hospital.
For a minimum $5 donation you can sign the pink portions of the vehicle with the name of a loved or or a wish for someone who has been impacted by breast cancer.
Here are the dates and times the community can sign the police car:
Tuesday, Oct. 1
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ascension Providence Novi
Main Hospital Building
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8-11 a.m.
Coffee with a cop
Novi Civic Center
Saturday, Oct. 19
1-4 p.m.
Trick or Treat
Town Center
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Noon to 1 p.m.
Novi Civic Center
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8-11 a.m.
Ascension Providence Novi
Medical Office Building
Wednesday, Oct. 30
9-11 a.m.
Ascension Providence Novi
Assarian Cancer Center
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.