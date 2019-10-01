Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Michigan Renaissance Festival, Seen in Detroit


The annual Michigan Renaissance Festival came to an end this past weekend, featuring full-contact jousting, medieval food and drinks, and live performances. The 7 weekend long festival brought in over 250,000 visitors from around the Midwest, allowing people to immerse themselves into the 16th century. People of all ages came dressed in their favorite renaissance apparel, as they walked through the 17-acre village filled with over 300 art vendors. 

Re-live the excitement of the Michigan Renaissance Festival in these snaps from local attendees!

A joust and a swordfight in the drizzle! #michiganrenaissancefestival

Had a great time at the #michiganrenaissancefestival!

