DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Susan G. Komen Greater Detroit is hosting a free Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference to educate the community about metastatic breast cancer also known as stage IV.
The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Henry Ford Community College in Building L located at 5101 Evergreen Road in Dearborn.
MBC is not a type of breast cancer but instead is the most advanced stage of all types of breast cancer.
It’s set to include a keynote address and multiple breakout sessions covering mental health/self-care for those living with metastatic breast cancer; caregiver support; sexuality and intimacy after a cancer diagnosis; nutrition; and managing the side effects of oncology pharmaceuticals.
The Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference is free to those living with MBC and their caregivers/co-survivors.
A $10 donation is requested from medical professionals and researchers.
Registration includes continental breakfast and lunch.
In partnership with Ford Go Ride, arrangements for transportation service can be made by calling (248) 234-885.
For more information and to register for the conference visit here.
