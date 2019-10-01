Comments
Today, Dr. Oz and his experts are covering the latest breaking news updates on the cases that are making headlines across the country. First, our True Crime panel takes a look at Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mom who’s been missing for 130 days, and why her estranged husband was dragged back to court.
Then, we break down the complications piling up for R. Kelly as he faces over 500 years in prison.
Plus, we investigate tainted alcohol and its alleged link to deaths at vacation destinations all over the world. Dr. Oz speaks to one man who is searching for answers after his mother suddenly died in the Dominican Republic, the day after celebrating her birthday.
