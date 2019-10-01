LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A state board controlled by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to meet to make budget moves after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.
To avoid a partial government shutdown, Whitmer signed a new budget Monday while also issuing 147 line-item vetoes.
She is expected to reveal more of what she vetoed.
Whitmer blocked a $375 million shift of discretionary funds toward road and bridge repairs, and more than $100 million in school aid spending.
A special meeting will be held Tuesday by the State Administrative Board.
The panel is expected to get around legislators and transfer funds within departments — a highly rare step last done in 1991.
Budget talks broke down weeks ago due to a dispute over short-term spending on roads.
