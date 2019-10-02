FARMINGTON HILLS. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills’ Adults 50 & Better Division, in cooperation with the Oakland County Health Department will offer flu shots for all ages Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Costick Center is located at 28600 Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster.
A flu shot is recommended annually for everyone ages six months and older. Getting a flu shot is especially important for those 65 years or older, anyone with medical problems, and for people who live or work with high-risk individuals.
Participants should bring a picture ID with a current address and their Medicare/Medicaid identification card. For those without Medicare/Medicaid, there is a cash fee of $24 or you can pay with a credit card for a nominal processing fee at the Costick Center.
High dose flu shots are available for a fee of $53 for those ages 65 and older. This flu shot clinic is walk-in only, no pre-registration is available. For quicker service, please wear a short sleeve shirt or a shirt with a sleeve that can be rolled up to the top of your arm.
There is no residency requirement to participate in the flu shot clinic. Farmington and Farmington Hills residents 55 years and older or handicapped who need transportation to the Costick Center may call 248-473-1864 to reserve a ride with the Senior Division transportation program. For more information, call 248-473-1830.
